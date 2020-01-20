Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case: Brajesh Thakur, 18 Others Convicted
A Delhi court on Monday, 20 January, convicted the 19 accused for sexually and physically assaulting girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, including the shelter home's owner, Brajesh Thakur.
Further, the court has listed the matter for argument on quantum of sentence on 28 January.
One accused was also acquitted by the court on Monday.
In May 2018, reports of repeated sexual abuse of inmates at a short stay home in Muzaffarpur surfaced after Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) carried out a social audit of shelter homes across Bihar for 2017. The audit report pointed to sexual abuse of girls at the Muzaffarpur short-stay home. TISS submitted its report in April 2018 and the government, after its review registered the FIR on 31 May 2018.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
