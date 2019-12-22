CAA: Shops Sealed, Many Arrested in Muzaffarnagar After Violence
Violence broke out in Muzaffarnagar on Friday
Violence broke out in Muzaffarnagar on Friday(Photo: The Quint)

CAA: Shops Sealed, Many Arrested in Muzaffarnagar After Violence

Shadab Moizee
India

Muzaffarnagar, yet another Uttar Pradesh city, has now witnessed violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) following which police has effected a precautionary clampdown and made several arrests.

The violence broke out on Friday, 20 December, when locals and police got involved in a clash during a protest against CAA near the town’s Meenakshi Chowk.

Following the incident, the police has sealed over 50 shops at Meenakshi Chowk and imposed Section 144 in the town, besides making several arrests.

Also Read : George Reddy to JP: How Student Protests in the 70s Shook Up India

Loading...

Locals also suggested that many shops were gutted and shops vandalised at nearby Madina Chowk when the clashes ensued after the Friday prayers.

Former Congress MP Saiduzzaman's car was also allegedly vandalised, during the violence.

The situation in Muzaffarnagar remains extremely tense amid heavy police deployment and a suspension on Internet connection.

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...