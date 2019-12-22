CAA: Shops Sealed, Many Arrested in Muzaffarnagar After Violence
Muzaffarnagar, yet another Uttar Pradesh city, has now witnessed violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) following which police has effected a precautionary clampdown and made several arrests.
The violence broke out on Friday, 20 December, when locals and police got involved in a clash during a protest against CAA near the town’s Meenakshi Chowk.
Locals also suggested that many shops were gutted and shops vandalised at nearby Madina Chowk when the clashes ensued after the Friday prayers.
Former Congress MP Saiduzzaman's car was also allegedly vandalised, during the violence.
The situation in Muzaffarnagar remains extremely tense amid heavy police deployment and a suspension on Internet connection.
