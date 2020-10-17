‘Never Supported Killing of Innocents’: Muralidaran in Open Letter

While heated conversations on social media continue on the biopic being made on Sri Lankan cricketer Muthiah Muralidaran, fronted by Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, the cricketer himself has come forward to share his side of the story and answer some allegations made against him. On Friday, three days after the makers released the first look from the film, Muralidaran broke his silence in an open letter.

Muralidaran, in his letter, claims that the reason this argument has taken a political turn, is due to misunderstandings about the statements he has previously made in public. “For instance, in 2019 I had said 2009 was the best year of my life. They have twisted it to mean that I referred to the year when the Tamil genocide took place,” he writes.