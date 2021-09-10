Muslim Youth Lynched to Death in UP’s Shamli, Case Filed Against 8
Uncle of the deceased added that the attackers kept picking Samir and throwing him on his head.
Another lynching of a Muslim youth has come to light from Uttar Pradesh. In Banat town of the Shamli district, a 22-year-old man named Samir, who got off at the bus station was beaten to death with sticks and rods by several men on Thursday, 9 September. An altercation between the men is being cited as the motive behind the murder.
The police have registered a case of murder based on a complaint filed by Adil, uncle of the deceased.
While there has been a furore in the family due to the brutal nature of the public murder, the police have named eight people in the case and have started efforts to arrest the killers.
The Case
The incident of lynching has come to the fore in the town Banat of Adarsh Mandi police station area of Shamli district. Adil, a resident of Mohalla Premnagar Banat, filed a case in connection with the lynching. According to him, his nephew Samir was returning from work and had gotten down at the bus stand of the town on Thursday evening.
Adil alleged that during this time 10 to 12 men of the town started beating him due to some old enmity. Samir was attacked with sticks and iron rods. He added that they kept picking him and throwing him on his head.
The accused fled from the spot after this, assuming Samir to be dead, he said.
Killed Because of an Altercation?
The deceased's uncle Adil has accused the attackers of carrying out the crime due to some old enmity. Adil told that Sameer used to work as a ‘mistri’ at an agency.
Adil told The Quint, that after dropping his things at home last evening, Samir had gone to the bus stand to get medicines, there he might have had an altercation with the accused, after which they carried out the murder.
Adil also informed that the accused men regularly commit hooliganism, while two of them had only recently come out of jail.
However, Samir’s cousin, Pravej claimed the assailants lynched Samir for his “Muslim identity”, Maktoob Media reported.
Pravej was quoted as saying, “He has been killed just because he is a Muslim and there can be no other reason.”
Died on His Way to the Hospital
The FIR says that the relatives who reached the spot after the incident took Samir to CHC Shamli, but from there he was referred to Muzaffarnagar due to his serious condition. However, Samir died on the way to Muzaffarnagar.
SP Shamli Sukirti Madhav said that on the basis of the complaint police teams have been deployed to ensure the arrest of the accused. The case has been filed under Sections 142, 147, and 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
(With inputs from Maktoob Media)
