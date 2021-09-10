Muslim Youth Lynched to Death in UP’s Shamli, Case Filed Against 8

Another lynching of a Muslim youth has come to light from Uttar Pradesh. In Banat town of the Shamli district, a 22-year-old man named Samir, who got off at the bus station was beaten to death with sticks and rods by several men on Thursday, 9 September. An altercation between the men is being cited as the motive behind the murder.

The police have registered a case of murder based on a complaint filed by Adil, uncle of the deceased.

While there has been a furore in the family due to the brutal nature of the public murder, the police have named eight people in the case and have started efforts to arrest the killers.