Muslim Teen Booked Under Anti-Conversion Law in UP After Outing

Sonu Alias Saquib, aged 18, was booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Law on 14 December 2020 in UP’s Bijnor while he was out eating pizza with a 16-year-old former classmate.

He was accused of allegedly inducing the minor girl to elope and marry him, for the purpose of forced conversion.

The FIR lodged against him is reportedly based on a complaint filed by her father, a farmer in Berkheda village, Bijnor.