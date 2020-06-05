One person, identified as Wilson, was arrested on Friday, 5 June, in connection with the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala.Further, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Surendrakumar told The Quint that Karim and Riyaz, the owners of the estate have also been booked in the case and are now absconding.As per the initial information made available to The Quint at 5:30 pm, Palakkad SP G Siva Vikram had said that other than Wilson, no individual was arrested or detained. Responding to the social media posts about the arrest of two individuals - Mohammad Amzath Ali and Thamim Shaikh - Vikram had called it “fake news”.Elephant Case: FIR Against Maneka Gandhi for Misleading StatementsSOCIAL MEDIA POSTS ABOUT THE ARREST OF 2 MUSLIM MENAmar Prasad Reddy, the media advisor to Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare had shared that Azmath Ali and Thamim Shaikh, have been arrested for killing the elephant. However, the tweet was later taken down.Among others who shared the information are Supreme Court advocate Prashant Patel and TV Anchor Deepak Chaurasia.However, The Quint can confirm that the two aforementioned people have not been arrested in relation to the case.Kerala Elephant Death: 1 Person Arrested as Police Intensify ProbeThere has been a lot of misinformation on the internet regarding this incident.MISLEADING CLAIMS USED TO TARGET MALAPPURAMEven though much of the outrage against the incident was centred around animal cruelty, many people tried to give this a communal spin by falsely claiming that the incident took place in Malappuram district of Kerala when it had actually happened in Palakkad. It is noteworthy that Malappuram is the only Muslim majority district in the state.Among those who fell for the claim were Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi.You can read the full story here.600 ELEPHANTS KILLED IN KERALA YEARLYIn addition to her false claim, that the incident took place in Malappuram, BJP MP Maneka also stated that ‘600 elephants are killed in Kerala every year,’ a claim which falls flat given the data provided by the government over the years.Kerala police have now filed an FIR against BJP MP and animal activist Maneka Gandhi for her provocative statements.You can read the full story here.(Update: The initial information provided by the Palakkad police as of 5:30 pm did not mention that two people named Karim and Riyaz, the owners of the estate, have also been booked in the case and are absconding presently. The story has been updated to reflect the same.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.