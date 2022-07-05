UP Man Arrested for Selling Chicken in Papers With Photos of Hindu Gods
Talib Hussain has been accused of "hurting religious sentiments."
A Muslim man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal for selling chicken wrapped in newspapers with photos of Hindu deities on them, the police said on Monday, 4 July. He is also said to have "attacked" a police team.
"The accused has been arrested after registering the case under relevant sections and legal action is being taken," Sambhal Police said on Twitter.
The man, identified as Talib Hussain, has been accused of "hurting religious sentiments" and has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections:
153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence)
295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs)
307 (attempt to murder)
People complained on Sunday about Talib selling chicken from his shop in newspapers with images of Hindu gods and goddesses.
When a police team reached his shop, he reportedly attacked them with a knife. There was an "intention to kill," the FIR said.
A probe into the matter is underway.
(With inputs from PTI.)
