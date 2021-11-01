Muslim Hawker Assaulted, Forced to Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in UP’s Aligarh

What Happened on Sunday?

Aamir Khan, a resident of Aligarh’s Harduaganj who works as a hawker, was showing clothes to potential customers in Nagla Khem area, while on his way home.

Two people, a father-son duo, walked up to him and asked his name. On finding out that Aamir is Muslim, the two allegedly forced him to chant “Jai Shri Ram”.

As per the victim, the duo then grabbed a calendar and asked him to touch the feet of a God's photo on it. Further, they even tried to set Aamir’s bike on fire.