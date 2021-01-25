Comedian Munawar Faruqui’s Bail Hearing in Indore High Court Today
Senior advocate and Congress MP Vivek Tankha will argue the case on behalf of Faruqui.
The next hearing in comedian Munawar Faruqui’s bail hearing is to resume in Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on 25 January. Two bail pleas filed by Faruqui’s lawyers have been rejected.
This is the third bail plea and the first one in the state’s in high court. It had been listed for 15 January, but because the police had not submitted the case diary the matter was adjourned to two weeks later. “In the interim, we moved a application seeking early hearing. This was accepted, and now that is how matter is being heard on 25 January,” Faruqui’s counsel, advocate Anshuman Shrivastava, who was earlier the deputy advocate general for the state of MP, told this reporter.
His advocate, Anshuman Srivastava said that Senior Advocate at Supreme Court, Vivek Tankha will be arguing for the comedian and five others who have been arrested under charges of outraging religious feelings and words intent to wound religious feelings, among other sections of the IPC.
“Mr Vivek Tankha, Member of Parliament, Senior Advocate at the SC and former additional Solicitor General of India, will be with us on Monday to argue for bail. We hope that Munawar will be granted bail soon. There is no case that the police has against him here,” Srivastava said.
29-year-old Munawar was detained by Madhya Pradesh’s Indore Police from Monroe Cafe on 1 January, after his show was interrupted by BJP MLA Malini Gaur’s son Eklavya Singh Gaur. Munawar had not spoken on this show yet, the interruptions led to his detention and then arrest. The complainant in the case is Eklavya Singh Gaur, the local convenor of the local Hindutva outfit called Hindu Rakshak.
By 3 January, Faruqui and five others were arrested on charges under Section 295-A (outraging religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), 269 (negligent act likely to cause spread of disease), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.
The MP Police has told several publications that they or the complainant do not have any evidence of Faruqui hurting any religious sentiments. Gaur claimed he had ‘overheard Munawar rehearsing the jokes.
While his bail hearing continues in the case against him in MP, Faruqui’s lawyers tell us that UP Police have already intimated jail authorities in MP, to not release Faruqui even if he gets bail. They have said they are getting a production warrant to have him arrested for jokes he cracked back in May 2020.
