Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple to Remain Shut Till Further Notice
Siddhivinayak Temple will remain closed for devotees.
Siddhivinayak Temple will remain closed for devotees.Photo: Twitter/Altered by The Quint

Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple to Remain Shut Till Further Notice

Ankita Sinha
India

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple will remain closed for devotees till further notice as a precautionary measure, a letter signed by the temple authorities said.

The letter also mentions that the decision was reached based on Maharashtra government’s advisory.

Loading...
In a bid to ensure the safety of devotees, on 14 March, the temple had begun providing hand sanitizers to every devotee as they entered the temple premises. The temple floors and hand railings were being cleaned and sanitised frequently as well.

As of Monday, 16 March, Maharashtra has recorded at least 39 coronavirus cases.

As a precautionary measure, the state government has already ordered malls, theatres and colleges to remain shut for the time being.

Also Read : Coronavirus Outbreak May Cost Bollywood Rs 800 Crore

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...