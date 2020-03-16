Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple to Remain Shut Till Further Notice
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple will remain closed for devotees till further notice as a precautionary measure, a letter signed by the temple authorities said.
The letter also mentions that the decision was reached based on Maharashtra government’s advisory.
As of Monday, 16 March, Maharashtra has recorded at least 39 coronavirus cases.
As a precautionary measure, the state government has already ordered malls, theatres and colleges to remain shut for the time being.
