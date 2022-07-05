Mumbai Under 'Yellow Alert' as Heavy Rains Lash City; Landslide in Ghatkopar
Visuals from Mumbai show heavy waterlogging in Sion and Andheri areas.
Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its surrounding areas on Tuesday, 5 July, leading to waterlogging in several parts.
A landslide incident has been reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel Nagar amidst the heavy rains. No casualties have been reported so far.
Visuals emerging from Mumbai shows heavy inundation in Sion and Andheri areas, with commuters wading through the streets.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "moderate to heavy rainfall" for Mumbai and its suburbs and the possibility of "very heavy to extremely heavy" showers at isolated places for the next few days. A yellow alert has been issued for the city.
Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Mumbai in view of the rains.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a discussion with officials and has directed them to keep a vigil and control the situation, as per his office.
Local Trains Running As Per Usual, BEST Buses Diverted
The local train services, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, were running normally on both the Central Railway and Western Railway routes, authorities said.
On the other hand, BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) announced eight route diversions at Sion Road no 24 and Shell Colony in Chembur.
The island city received an average 95.81 mm rainfall in the 24 hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 115.09 mm and 116.73 mm rainfall, respectively, during the same period.
Heavy Rain Along Konkan Coast; Orange Alert in Raigarh, Ratnagiri
"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Gujarat State, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe during next 5 days," the IMD said in its forecast on Monday, 4 July.
An orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places from 4 June to 8 June, has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. A yellow alert has also been issued for Thane and Palghar districts.
Of the eight NDRF teams in Maharashtra, one each is stationed at Nagpur, Chiplun and Malad. The remaining are in Mumbai.
Chiplun and Mahad cities witnessed massive floods last year, prompting authorities to launch major rescue operations. Incidents of landslides were also reported.
