Mumbai Under 'Yellow Alert' as Heavy Rains Lash City; Landslide in Ghatkopar

Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its surrounding areas on Tuesday, 5 July, leading to waterlogging in several parts.

A landslide incident has been reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel Nagar amidst the heavy rains. No casualties have been reported so far.

Visuals emerging from Mumbai shows heavy inundation in Sion and Andheri areas, with commuters wading through the streets.