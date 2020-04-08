Mumbai Set to Extend COVID-19 Lockdown Measures: Report
Mumbai is set to extend the lockdown measures till 30 April, according to a report by Reuters. The 21-day lockdown imposed by PM Modi will be coming to an end on 14 April, but not in Mumbai.
The city and suburbs have reported 782 positive cases and 50 deaths. A senior state official told Reuters, “In Mumbai cases are rising too fast. In just 24 hours 100 cases were reported on Tuesday, 7 April.”
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 150 more COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of cases in the state to 1,018, reported ANI, quoting the state health department. One hundred of the latest cases were reported in Mumbai.
The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, 8 April announced that 773 cases and 32 deaths were reported since Tuesday. The total number of cases in the country stands at 5,274, including 4,717 active cases. The death toll stands at 149 while 410 have recovered.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
