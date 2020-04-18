Cops, Vegetable Vendor Get into Scuffle in Mumbai’s Mankhurd
A scuffle broke out between vegetable vendors and BMC and police personnel in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area at about 11:30 am on Friday, 17 April. The fight began when a BMC personnel tried to seize a woman vendor’s vegetable cart as she was selling in a containment area, reported ANI. She can be seen trying to resist in a video that was recorded.
However, once the official topples the woman’s cart, she is seen slapping him. This is followed by a scuffle with a policewoman where both the women exchange slaps and a fistfight ensues between the two. Other vendors and officials can be seen trying to intervene and stop the scuffle.
The Mankhurd police has reportedly booked four vegetable vendors, including two women, for assaulting policemen and BMC officials, reported Midday.
Backlash Over The Scuffle
Mumbai police has received massive backlash over the incident on social media. NCW Chairperson, Rekha Sharma tweeted that a suo motu congnisance will be taken of the incident.
A few others however, defended the police’s actions.
