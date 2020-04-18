Cops, Vegetable Vendor Get into Scuffle in Mumbai’s Mankhurd

A scuffle broke out between vegetable vendors and BMC and police personnel in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area at about 11:30 am on Friday, 17 April. The fight began when a BMC personnel tried to seize a woman vendor’s vegetable cart as she was selling in a containment area, reported ANI. She can be seen trying to resist in a video that was recorded.

However, once the official topples the woman’s cart, she is seen slapping him. This is followed by a scuffle with a policewoman where both the women exchange slaps and a fistfight ensues between the two. Other vendors and officials can be seen trying to intervene and stop the scuffle.