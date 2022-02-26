Mumbai Schools to Re-Open from 2 March With Full Attendance, Pre-COVID Timings
Maharashtra Minister of Tourism and Environment Aditya Thackeray on Friday, 25 February, announced that in light of COVID-19 cases ebbing across the state, schools in Mumbai will resume offline classes from 2 March with full attendance.
According to the official notification, schools will go back to pre-COVID timings and 100 percent offline learning at full capacity. Online classes will be stopped completely and recesses, extracurricular activity and schools buses will be allowed.
The new guidelines are applicable to all schools, irrespective of the board they are affiliated to and all classes. All school staff must be fully vaccinated and students will undergo a temperature check everyday before entering campus. Masks will be exempted during sports and other group activities.
Taking to Twitter, he said, “This afternoon, I held a meeting for schools in Mumbai to resume from March, with pre-COVID timings, attendance, curricular & extra curricular activities, school buses, apart from certain essential COVID appropriate norms, as cases steadily decline in Mumbai."
Schools, according to Thackeray, will also be encouraged to organise vaccination camps for students age 15 and up on campus to ensure protection against any spread.
