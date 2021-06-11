Mumbai Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain Expected in Next 24hrs
According to an update by IMD, Santacruz witnessed 107.0 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.
Mumbai: After the first rainfall of southwest monsoon hit the financial capital on Wednesday, 9 June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for the city. It was followed by 'orange alert' for next four days in Mumbai, along with some neighboring districts like Palghar, Thane, Raigad, etc.
As per the update by the Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD, Mumbai is going to receive moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs with a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places, in the next 24 hours.
According to an update by IMD, Mumbai's Santacruz witnessed 107.0 mm rainfall, while Colaba received 23.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.
Waterlogging has been a common problem for people of Mumbai during monsoon. As per an update by news agency ANI, roads at Mumbai's King Circle area were flooded on Friday morning, 11 June, due to heavy showers.
The waterlogging sometimes leads to disruption of transport system in Mumbai. According to an update by DRM- Western Railway Mumbai Division, all DN fast Local trains are running 10-15 minutes late due to a technical failure at Virar station. Whereas, as per an update by Central Railway (12 PM), all four lines (Mail line, Harbour line, Transharbour line, and 4th corridor) are running smoothly.
