Fire Breaks Out at Mumbai's Prime Mall, Rescue Ops Underway
At least 12 fire engines are present at the spot.
A level-four fire broke out at Mumbai's Prime Mall in Vile Parle West on Friday, 19 November.
Fire fighting operations are underway.
At least 12 fire engines are present at the spot, sources told The Quint.
(This copy will be updated with more details.)
