Mumbai Police’s Special Squad to Monitor Home-Quarantined People
Mumbai police has reportedly formed a special squad in each of its 13 zones, to track people who have been ordered to remain under home quarantine in the city. These special teams will make regular rounds to homes of people who have a history of travelling overseas recently.
“As there are 13 zones across Mumbai, one team each will keep an eye on their respective zone. The squads will monitor activities of people who have been advised to observe home quarantine and report to their zonal DCPs.”Mumbai police official told The Indian Express
If anyone is found violating instructions of home quarantine, they will reportedly be taken into isolation forcefully. Legal charges are also likely to be pressed against such individuals.
Over the last one week, several people have been made to disembark trains after they were found stamped with ‘home quarantine’ at the back of their hands.
“The numbers are in thousands and have been shared with all 94 police stations, to make a visit at every home to ensure that the person is in home quarantine. If anyone is found violating the rules, they will be taken into forceful quarantine and we will also register a legal case against the person.”Vinoy Choubey, joint commissioner of police (law and order) to Midday
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)