Mumbai Police Lathi Charge Migrant Workers Outside Bandra Station
Mumbai police resorted to lathi-charging thousands of migrant labourers who gathered outside Bandra station, defying lockdown orders. The labourers began gathering outside the station hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the nationwide lockdown had been extended till 3 May.
The workers were hoping to return home to their respective states once the lockdown had been lifted but were upset when they found out that the date had only been pushed further.
Sources say that while the police initially tried to calm the gathering by offering them ration, a few people from the crowd allegedly turned hostile. The Mumbai police then resorted to lathi charge. The crowd finally dispersed at around 6 pm.
State minister Aaditya Thackeray further added that, “Right from the day the trains have been shut down, the state had requested trains to run for 24 hours more so that migrant labourers could go back home. CM Uddhav Thackeray ji raised this issue in the PM-CM Video Conf as well requesting a roadmap for migrant labour to reach home (sic).”
Migrant labourers across the country have arguable been the worst hit due to the coronavirus crisis. With Indian Railways completely shutting down operations before the lockdown was announced, lakhs of labourers were forced to walk back hundreds of kilometers to reach their home states.
Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the hundreds of migrant workers who gathered outside Bandra railway station on Tuesday, 14 April, might have expected that Prime Minister Modi would order reopening of state borders.
