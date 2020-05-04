A fresh case has been filed by the Mumbai Police against Arnab Goswami, co-founder and anchor of Republic TV, for “spreading communal hate”, reported Hindustan Times on Sunday, 3 May. The case was filed by Irfan Abubakar Shaikh, secretary of Raza Educational Welfare Society. He alleged that Goswami was trying to spread communal hatred against Muslims by targeting a mosque in Bandra, Mumbai, that had no link to the migrant protests that took place in the area on 14 April.Shaikh has said in his statement to the police that Goswami was anchoring a show wherein visuals of the migrant protestors showed they ad collected near a mosque. He said that despite no link, Goswami tried to attribute the congregation to the mosque, “trying to spread communal disturbance in the city”.He added that the debate on his channel was blaming Muslims for the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country.In April, the Sadar Bazaar police had filed an FIR against Goswami because of the derogatory comments he made against Sonia Gandhi, in connection with the two priests who had been lynched in Palghar.(With inputs from Hindustan Times) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)