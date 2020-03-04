‘Won’t Allow Delhi-Like Violence’: New Mumbai Police Commissioner

Singh further said that the police has been engaging with protesters who have been demonstrating at ‘Mumbai Bagh’ – a similar protest on the lines of Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh – in Nagpada.

“We will ensure that the protest comes to a peaceful end. We are also approaching community leaders,” he said.

His statement comes just a few days after at least 300 protesters from Mumbai Bagh were booked by the police for blocking the road and disrupting peace, after a complaint was filed by a BMC official.