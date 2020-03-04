‘Won’t Allow Delhi-Like Violence’: New Mumbai Police Commissioner
Param Bir Singh, the newly appointed Commissioner of Mumbai Police, on Tuesday, 3 March, said he won’t allow a repeat of violence in the city as witnessed in northeast Delhi last week.
Acknowledging that people have a democratic right to protest over the amended citizenship law, Singh also made it clear that action would be taken against those who violate rules.
“People have a democratic right to protest. If they are protesting lawfully, with permission, without troubling and blocking the traffic to cause inconvenience to other citizens, we won’t mind. But we will take action if anyone is found violating the rules.”Param Bir Singh, Mumbai Police Commissioner
Singh took charge as the Commissioner of Mumbai Police on 29 February, replacing Sanjay Barve. Singh has served as the Police Commissioner of Thane in the past.
‘Engaging with Protesters in Nagpada’
Singh further said that the police has been engaging with protesters who have been demonstrating at ‘Mumbai Bagh’ – a similar protest on the lines of Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh – in Nagpada.
“We will ensure that the protest comes to a peaceful end. We are also approaching community leaders,” he said.
His statement comes just a few days after at least 300 protesters from Mumbai Bagh were booked by the police for blocking the road and disrupting peace, after a complaint was filed by a BMC official.
The Mumbai Police had also booked TISS student Kris Chudawala and 50 others under sedition charges for allegedly raising pro-Sharjeel Imam slogans on 1 February, during the ‘Queer Azadi Gathering 2020’. Addressing the case, Singh said, “Proper legal position has to be examined in such cases.”
Finding Tarun Gupta, PMC Bank Cases and More
Apart from enabling peaceful anti-CAA protests, Singh said Mumbai Police’s priority was the PMC Bank fraud that amounts to over Rs 6,000 crore.
Besides, he assured that efforts to find Tarun Gupta, a 16-year-old boy with autism who went missing on 1 October, would be doubled.
He also welcomed the Maharashtra government’s ‘Mumbai 24X7’ initiative that took off from 26 January. Offering the move his full support, Singh added, “Mumbai is an international city. I welcome the government’s decision and we fully support the initiative. We are totally prepared to handle everything and I hope nightlife in Mumbai booms.”
