QMumbai: Activists Join in to Save Aarey Colony and More

1. Pollution Levels Rise in Mumbai
The city witnessed a sharp rise in air pollution levels on Sunday after a rise in minimum temperature. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in the afternoon was 210 for PM 2.5 pollutant, falling under the ‘poor’ category, as against the AQI of 167 (moderate) on Saturday, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). BKC was the most polluted area in the city, with AQI of 323 (very poor), followed by Worli at 241 (poor) and Borivali at 229 (poor).
Source: Indian Express
2. Mumbai Cops to Patrol on Horses, First Time Since 1932
Mumbai will get a mounted police unit for traffic and crowd control post a gap of 88 years, and the horses will be deployed on duty after taking part in the Republic Day parade at Shivaji Park this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday. Deshmukh said the mounted police unit, which would patrol the streets of the bustling metropolis, was disbanded in 1932 due to growing vehicular traffic.
“Today Mumbai police has modern jeeps and motorcycles. However, it was felt a mounted police unit would be useful for crime patrol in crowded areas. Accordingly, for the first time since Independence, Mumbai will have mounted police unit,” he told reporters at a press conference.
Source: Hindustan Times
3. Activists Join in to Save Aarey Colony
On Sunday, as runners participated in the Mumbai Marathon, nature lovers and environmental activists from across the city gathered at different locations on the race route to protest the construction of the Metro car shed at Aarey Milk Colony and the coastal road project.
Some members also participated in the run, following which they stood with placards at Marine Drive. “The entire ecosystem of Aarey forest is watching with bated breath and so are we, the citizens of India. We want to remind the authorities that we won’t back down unless and until our beloved, pristine forest is out of danger and restored,” said Harshad Tambe, a Save Aarey activist.
Source: Hindustan Times
4. Maha Bandh on Jan 24 Will Be Peaceful: Prakash Ambedkar
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday over the state-wide bandh called by his party on January 24 and assured him that it would be carried out peacefully.
The bandh has been called to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the economic policies of the Centre. Ambedkar alleged that there was unrest in the country over CAA, which the Centre was trying to implement forcibly.
Source: Hindustan Times
5. Shabana Azmi’s Driver Booked, Overtook Vehicle on Wrong Side, Say Police
A day after she was injured in a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, police booked veteran actor Shabana Azmi’s driver for rash and negligent driving.
Inspector Vishwajeet Kaigade of Khalapur police station said the accused, Amalesh Kamat, had not been arrested yet. According to police, Kamat overtook a vehicle from the wrong side and crashed into the back of a truck on the leftmost lane. Azmi was returning to Mumbai from Pune when the incident took place.
Source: Indian Express
