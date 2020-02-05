Are People of Mumbai Giving a Thumbs up to the New 24x7 Policy?

Musician Rupin Pahwa is optimistic about the move, “Mumbai is such a superactive city, so if it’s open 24x7, you get more opportunities to eat, chill, have fun with your friends. I think it’s a great move. You’re talking about an extra eight to ten hours that are not being utilised. People are awake. I think millennials, we don’t sleep on time. Nobody sleeps at 12. We all sleep at 4 or 5 am in the morning. If businesses can utilise that time, stay open, run their businesses, provide entertainment, why not?”

But not everyone shares his optimism. Businesswoman Navkiran Hundal, who had come to watch a late-night movie at the mall, argues, “When you are working in the night shift, you have to pay them double, you have to take care of their pickup and drop and eventually, you will be able to make that payment only if you are earning that much.”