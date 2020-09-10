Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Tests Positive for COVID-19
58-year old Pednekar said that her Rapid Antigen test was positive but she is asymptomatic.
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has tested positive for COVID-19 and has retreated into self-quarantine at her home on Thursday, 10 September.
Making the announcement via Twitter, the 58-year old former government nurse said that her Rapid Antigen test was positive but she is asymptomatic.
“As per the doctors’ advice, I have self-quarantined myself at home... I appeal to all who came in contact with me to take care of themselves,” Pednekar urged.
However, as a precaution, all members of her family have also undergone COVID-19 tests, she added.
A Shiv Sena leader, Pednekar – who took over as the 7th woman Mayor of the country's commercial capital in November 2019 – expressed hope that with the prayers and blessings, she would soon bounce back to serve the people of Mumbai.
