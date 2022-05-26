Mumbai Man Who Killed a Woman and Took Her Body on Local Train, Arrested
Trigger Warning: Descriptions of murder. Reader discretion advised.)
The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mumbai arrested a 21-year-old man on Wednesday, 25 May, for allegedly killing a 30-year-old woman in the city.
The man stuffed her body in a pastic bag, and threw it from a local train between Mahim and Matunga stations, the cops said in a statement.
The accused, identified as Vikas Jagan Khainar, allegedly murdered Sarika Chalke over monetary issues, the First Information Report (FIR) said.
A case has been filed under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The victim's body was found with multiple stab wounds on her stomach and neck.
How Cops Traced the Accused
The railway police saw that the bag with the boy had 'Hari Om Drug Goregaon' written on it. With this, they traced the victim's family to the area.
They found that the victim's husband had lodged a missing person complaint at Dindoshi Police Station in the area on 23 May. The cops later traced the victim based on CCTV footage from her workplace.
During interrogration, the cops said that the accused confessed to the murder. The accused allegedly took the extreme step after she did not return the money borrowed from him.
After killing her, he stuffed her body and boarded a Churchgate-bound train from Goregaon. He threw the bag out between Matunga and Mahim stations, the police added.
