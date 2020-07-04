Mumbai Likely to Receive Heavy Rainfall Today, Says Met Department

A day after the Indian Meteorological Department predicted a Red Alert for the city, Mumbai continued to receive heavy showers for the second day in a row. On Friday, 3 July, the IMD predicted heavy rainfall in many places in Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts.

HS Hosilkar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, IMT, Mumbai, said the city received moderate rainfall in the last hour and that another spell of heavy rains could be expected on Saturday, 4 July.