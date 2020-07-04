Mumbai Likely to Receive Heavy Rainfall Today, Says Met Department
Expecting heavy rainfall, the BMC has asked people to stay away from the sea shore.
A day after the Indian Meteorological Department predicted a Red Alert for the city, Mumbai continued to receive heavy showers for the second day in a row. On Friday, 3 July, the IMD predicted heavy rainfall in many places in Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts.
HS Hosilkar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, IMT, Mumbai, said the city received moderate rainfall in the last hour and that another spell of heavy rains could be expected on Saturday, 4 July.
Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation asked residents to stay away from the sea shore and has directed all wards to make arrangements for shifting people to BMC schools, in the event of a heavy rainfall situation.
According to a Mumbai Mirror report, temporary arrangements to pump out water have been made at 299 spots in the city.
