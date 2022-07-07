Mumbai: IMD Issues Orange Alert Amid Heavy Showers, Red Alert for Tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, 7 July, issued an orange alert in Mumbai, and a red alert for the city for Friday, as it continued to witness heavy monsoon showers.

"Orange alert issued for today while a red alert issued for tomorrow in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. In the last 3-4 days, central Maharashtra and Konkan region received good rainfall due to favourable conditions of monsoon. It will remain same for next 4-5 days," IMD official Jayant Sarkar told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, local train services on the Central Railway route were delayed after a wall collapsed on the train track.

Earlier in the day, the IMD had forecasted heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs, with very heavy to extremely heavy rains very likely at isolated places.