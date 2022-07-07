ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai: IMD Issues Orange Alert Amid Heavy Showers, Red Alert for Tomorrow

In Palghar, two people were washed away in floodwaters and one person was injured.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Mumbai: IMD Issues Orange Alert Amid Heavy Showers, Red Alert for Tomorrow
i

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, 7 July, issued an orange alert in Mumbai, and a red alert for the city for Friday, as it continued to witness heavy monsoon showers.

"Orange alert issued for today while a red alert issued for tomorrow in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. In the last 3-4 days, central Maharashtra and Konkan region received good rainfall due to favourable conditions of monsoon. It will remain same for next 4-5 days," IMD official Jayant Sarkar told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, local train services on the Central Railway route were delayed after a wall collapsed on the train track.

Earlier in the day, the IMD had forecasted heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs, with very heavy to extremely heavy rains very likely at isolated places.

2 Washed Away, 1 Injured in Building Collapse in Palghar

In Palghar, two people were washed away in floodwaters and a 60-year-old person was injured, after a portion of his house collapsed during the downpour, said officials.

The injured has been hospitalised and is said to be stable, the official said, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT
As per the district disaster cell chief Vivekanand Kadam, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on alert to provide assistance whenever required.

The district saw at least 32 houses damaged and received an average 89.27 mm downpour in the 24-hour period ending at 10 am on Thursday.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)

Also Read

Orange Alert in Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain; Bus Services Hit, Another Landslide

Orange Alert in Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain; Bus Services Hit, Another Landslide
Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×