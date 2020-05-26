After the death of a worker in the coronavirus ward of Mumbai’s KEM hospital, medical staff and other employees of the hospital have been protesting outside the state-run hospital, said a report by NDTV.Hundreds of employees were seen protesting outside, with their masks and protective gear on.The worker was allegedly denied leave despite keeping unwell for four days, and passed away on Sunday, 24 May. The cause of death however, is not known.The other employees of the hospital have demanded that his family be compensated with financial help and a job.India recorded a rise of 6,535 COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country, as on Tuesday, 26 May, stands at 1,45,380 including 80,722 active cases and 60,490 cured or discharged says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 4,167 deaths have been reported so far.(With inputs from NDTV) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.