Mumbai High-Rise Fire Death: Cops File FIR Against Flat Owner, Occupant, Others

A day after a fire broke out in a high-rise residential apartment building in Mumbai's Lower Parel area, the police on Saturday, 23 October, registered a first information report (FIR) against the owner of the building, its occupants, the fire safety maintenance contractor, among others, PTI reported.

The fire broke out on the 19th floor of the 61-storey One Avighna Park building on Mumbai's Currey Road around noon on Friday.

Arun Tiwari, 30, a security guard, was trapped in a house on that floor. He held onto the railing of the flat's balcony for a while but later fell to his death. He was taken to KEM Hospital but was declared brought dead, as per a doctor at the hospital.