Fire at Mumbai Highrise Next to Shah Rukh Khan's Bungalow in Bandra Bandstand
The Level 2 fire was reported around 7.46 pm on Monday evening at the Jivesh Building.
A fire broke out on the 14th floor of a high-rise building next to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat in Mumbai's Bandra Bandstand, on Monday, 9 May, PTI quoted officials as saying.
As many as eight fire tenders are at the spot, reported ANI. No casualties have been reported so far.
The Level 2 fire was reported around 7.46 pm on Monday evening at the Jivesh Building on Bandstand Road. Plumes of smoke were seen rising from the floor affected by the blaze.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
