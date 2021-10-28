Drugs Case: 4-Member Team Formed to Probe Sameer Wankhede 'Extortion' Row

The extortion complaints surfaced when witness Prabhakar Sail alleged in an affidavit that Wankhede asked him to sign as panch witness of the drugs case. He further claimed that his signature was taken on 10 blank papers, and said that he overheard discussions of a Rs 18 crore deal between KP Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza.

Consequently, the anti-drugs agency had ordered a vigilance inquiry after the bribery allegations.

(With inputs from PTI.)