Mumbai: 5th Sero Survey Reveals Over 86% Population To Have Antibodies

The results of the fifth sero survey conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai in August 2021 were announced on Friday, 17 September, showing that 86.64 percent of the 8,674 people surveyed had antibodies against the coronavirus.

The results are a major relief for Mumbai, being much higher than the third sero-survey conducted in March, which had found that only 36.3 percent of the people surveyed had antibodies against COVID-19.