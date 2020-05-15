Around 15 to 17 people attacked a Mumbai police sub inspector and two constables with sharp weapons after an argument over wearing face masks on 14 May.The argument started after the policemen asked the group why they were not wearing face masks considering the guidelines and rules issued to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The incident happened in Kokhri Nagar at Garib Nawaz Nagar.“On 14 May this incident occurred at Garib Nawaz Nagar area under the jurisdiction of the Antop Hill police station in Mumbai. When Mumbai police officials were taking a round in a red zone they asked some people why they did not wear masks. This led to a dispute. Some of the accused attacked our men,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok said.Listing the various sections of the FIR registered against the accused, Pranaya SAOD the sections include Section 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 334 (voluntarily causing hurt on provocation), 345 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) Section 148 (rioting) and other sections of the Indian Penal code.The process to arrest the accused is currently underway. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.