Ambani Bomb Scare Case: Mumbai Top Cop Sachin Vaze Suspended

High-profile Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze has been placed under suspension by an order of the Additional CP Special Branch, Mumbai Police PRO S Chaitanya told ANI on Monday, 15 March.

On Sunday, a special court had remanded Vaze to the custody of National Investigation Agency (NIA) till 25 March in the case related to explosives discovered in a car outside Mukesh Ambani’s house, Livelaw reported.