Mumbai: Submerged Car in Ghatkopar Recovered After 12 Hours
The incident occurred in Ram Niwas Society’s parking lot and visuals of the submerging car went viral on Twitter.
A car in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area on Sunday, 13 June, was recovered after drowning in a reinforced cement concrete (RCC)-covered well, after 12 hours.
The slab on the well, on which the car was parked, caved in due to incessant rainfall in the city.
The incident occurred in Ram Niwas Society’s parking lot and visuals of the submerging car went viral on Twitter, with several users expressing horror at the scene.
The video depicts a car sinking in a hole, and a few seconds later, it completely disappears.
The southwest monsoon had hit Mumbai on Wendesday, 9 June, after which visuals of waterlogged roads surfaced on the internet. On Monday, 14 June, IMD issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Mumbai for 14, 15, 16, and 17 June 2021.
'Yellow alert' indicates that the chances of heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely.
