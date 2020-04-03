COVID-19: Mumbai Man Praised for Isolating Before Showing Symptoms
A resident of Borivali’s IC Colony in Mumbai, who tested positive for coronavirus, has earned praise from the BMC for managing to successfully home quarantine after he returned from UAE on 19 March. Despite initially not showing any symptoms of COVID-19, the 42-year-old, upon arrival, took the necessary precautions to ensure his family and neighbours did not come in contact with him, reported Times of India.
The man reportedly asked his wife and child to move in with other family members who live in the same locality even before he reached home. For the next few weeks, his family would only visit the building to drop off food outside the house, the publication reported.
Parts of IC Colony have been marked as containment zone to ensure the virus is not spread. So far, the BMC has identified 191 containment zones in the city as areas that have emerged as COVID-19 hotspots. Worli Koliwada was the first to have been sealed off after 11 people tested positive for the virus.
Every resident with an overseas travel history has been asked to home quarantine. Contact tracing for all travellers is being carried out on war footing. In the case of the 42-year-old Borivali resident, the health officials can breathe slightly easy as the man went into self-isolation immediately.
