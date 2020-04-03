COVID-19: Mumbai Man Praised for Isolating Before Showing Symptoms

Parts of IC Colony have been marked as containment zone to ensure the virus is not spread. So far, the BMC has identified 191 containment zones in the city as areas that have emerged as COVID-19 hotspots. Worli Koliwada was the first to have been sealed off after 11 people tested positive for the virus.

Every resident with an overseas travel history has been asked to home quarantine. Contact tracing for all travellers is being carried out on war footing. In the case of the 42-year-old Borivali resident, the health officials can breathe slightly easy as the man went into self-isolation immediately.