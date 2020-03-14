Mumbai: Boat Capsizes off Mandwa Coast, All 88 Onboard Rescued

All 88 passengers onboard a boat that capsized off the Mandwa coast near Mumbai were rescued successfully, after the boat hit a rough patch in the Arabian sea on Saturday morning.

The incident took place around 10.15 am on 14 March, when the passenger boat, Ajanta, was about to reach the Mandwa jetty in neighbouring district of Raigad after leaving the Gateway of India in south Mumbai, PTI reported.

"The boat carrying 88 people, hit a rocky patch around one km from the Mandwa jetty. Due to the impact, water started entering the boat and it began sinking," he said.

He added that panic ensued as women and children started shouting for help. The crew members of the boat called the authorities for rescue, he said.