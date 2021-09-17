14 Injured After Under-Construction Flyover Collapses in Mumbai's Bandra East
The flyover connects BKC main road and Santa Cruz–Chembur Link Road in Mumbai.
A portion of an under-construction flyover in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, collapsed at around 4:30 am on Friday, 17 September, reported news agency ANI.
Fourteen people have been injured in the incident but are in a stable condition, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.
No deaths have been reported so far.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
