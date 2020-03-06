Mumbai Bagh Anti-CAA Protesters Allege Manhandling by Cops

Women protesting against the CAA and NRC at 'Mumbai Bagh' in Nagpada area of south Mumbai on Friday, 6 March, accused the police of manhandling them.

The protesters claimed the police had objected to a temporary shade put up by them at the protest site, though officials denied allegations of manhandling.

Demanding action against the senior inspector and other personnel of Nagpada police station, residents blocked internal roads in the area for over four hours since afternoon till it was cleared around 8:30pm, officials said.

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday at Morland Road in Nagpada, where where hundreds of women have been sitting in protest since 26 January against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens.