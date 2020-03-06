Mumbai Bagh Anti-CAA Protesters Allege Manhandling by Cops
Women protesting against the CAA and NRC at 'Mumbai Bagh' in Nagpada area of south Mumbai on Friday, 6 March, accused the police of manhandling them.
The protesters claimed the police had objected to a temporary shade put up by them at the protest site, though officials denied allegations of manhandling.
Demanding action against the senior inspector and other personnel of Nagpada police station, residents blocked internal roads in the area for over four hours since afternoon till it was cleared around 8:30pm, officials said.
The incident took place in the early hours of Friday at Morland Road in Nagpada, where where hundreds of women have been sitting in protest since 26 January against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens.
The police, however, denied the allegation, saying they had examined video footage from the site, adding that the incident had not been confirmed as yet.
After the incident, Nagpada and Madanpura residents assembled at 'Mumbai Bagh' demanding action against concerned police officials. A delegation of protesters met Additional Commissioner of Police (Central Region) Viresh Prabhu and seeking action.
Some people called for a bandh (shutdown) after Friday prayers but were dissuaded by senior police officials.
A senior official said an inquiry had been initiated and added that the Nagpada senior inspector will be kept away from the inquiry as the charge is against her.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )