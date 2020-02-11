Multiple Errors in Vijay Mallya’s Extradition Order: UK High Court

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Tuesday, 11 February, appeared before the Royal Courts of Justice in London for his appeal against extradition to India to face fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores, where his lawyers claimed "multiple errors" in a magistrates' court's order.

The 64-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss, who remains on bail since his arrest on an extradition warrant in April 2017, avoided the usual scrum of reporters at the court entrance and went in with his lawyers separately.