Multi-Crore Loan App Scam: Chinese Man Arrested in Delhi

A Chinese national, Zhu Wei, whose alias is Lambo, has been arrested by the Hyderabad Police in relation to the multi-crore online loan scam case. The scam reportedly involves a network of companies that charged an interest as high as 36 percent from their victims, and proceeded to harass them, NDTV reported.

The 27-year-old was intercepted while he was trying to leave the country on Wednesday, 30 December at the Delhi airport. The police said the man belonging to China's Jiangxi province was arrested on 31 December, NDTV reported.

Wei heads the operations of the illegal load applications run by Aglow Technologies, Liufang Technologies, Nabloom Technologies, and Pinprint Technologies, the police said.