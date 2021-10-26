Mullaperiyar Dam Not in Danger: Pinarayi Warns of Action on Social Media Rumours

The chief minister told the state Assembly that the government is committed to its demand for a new dam at Mullaperiyar despite opposition, including from the Union government. Pinarayi on 24 October wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, urging him to take necessary action to gradually release water from the dam considering the rising water level. The first water level warning was issued by Tamil Nadu on 23 October.

Responding to demands from MLAs seeking the government's intervention to address people's concerns, as they are in a state of panic due to social media propaganda, Pinarayi said, "Some people are creating unnecessary panic through social media. Some people are creating a scene (on social media) saying that the dam is in danger and several lakh people are going to die. The reality is that no such dangers exist there at present."

The Tamil Nadu government is cooperating with Kerala in a good manner on all issues, the CM said, adding that there were some areas where the two states had minor differences and these needed resolution through discussions.