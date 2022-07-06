BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Resigns as Union Minority Affairs Minister

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned as Union Minister of Minority Affairs on Wednesday, 6 July.

This comes amid speculation that he may contest the upcoming vice-presidential election, which is scheduled to be held on 6 August.

Naqvi's resignation comes after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

RCP Singh of the Janata Dal (United) also resigned as the Union Steel Minister on Wednesday.