'Reliance in Process of Effecting Momentous Leadership Change': Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairperson Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday, 28 December, said Reliance was now in the process of effecting a "momentous leadership transition".

"From seniors belonging to my generation to the next generation of young leaders... I would like the process to be accelerated. All Seniors — myself included — should now yield to the highly competent, extremely committed and incredibly promising young leadership talent at Reliance," he said while addressing his colleagues during Reliance Family Day, which marks group founder Dhirubhai Ambani's birth anniversary.

"We should guide them, enable them, encourage them and empower them and sit back and applaud as they perform better than us," he added.