Mukesh Ambani Overtakes Jack Ma as Asia’s Richest Person

RIL has announced in a statement that the US company will buy the stake worth nearly 10 percent of Jio Platforms, and as a result of this investment, Mukesh Ambani’s fortune rose to US$ 49 billion, an increase of US$ 4 billion.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index states that on 23 April, as of 11:20 am GMT, Mukesh Ambani was US$ 3 billion ahead of China’s Jack Ma. Jack Ma is the founder and the former executive chairman of the Alibaba group.