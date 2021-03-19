Param Bir’s Transfer Not Routine But Doesn’t Make Him Guilty: Sena

The editorial blamed the BJP for allegedly trying to destroy the morale of Mumbai Police and said that the Opposition must refrain from committing this “sin”. It added that such tactics won't get them back to power in the state.

“The transfer of Param Bir Singh does not prove him to be guilty of anything. He took over as the Mumbai Police chief at a very difficult time. He motivated the forces to keep fighting during the COVID-19 pandemic. He himself went to places like Dharavi. In cases like those concerning Sushant Singh Rajput and Kangana Ranaut, he kept the morale of the force high. The CBI took over the case (of SSR's death), but it still could not find anything beyond what the Mumbai police already had,” it said.

The Sena reiterated the allegation that Singh was targeted for opening a case and conducting a probe in the TRP scam case, in which journalist Arnab Goswami is a prime accused.