Mukesh Ambani Adds $16.5 Billion to His Fortune in 2019

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani added $16.5 billion to his wealth in 2019 taking his total net worth to $60.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

With around $61 billion of net worth as of Tuesday, the petroleum-to-telecom tycoon is the 12th richest person in the world.

The recent consistent rise in RIL's shares prices is a major reason in the past one year. Data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shows that said that RIL's share price rose by over 41 per cent in the past one year.

On Tuesday, its shares closed at Rs 1,544.50, lower by Rs 26.90 or 1.71 per cent from its previous close.