MS Swaminathan Suggests Strategy to Help Farmers During Lockdown

Noted agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan on Thursday, 16 April, suggested a five-pronged strategy for adoption by the central and state governments to help farmers suffering economic hardships due to the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to exempt farming activities and the movement of agricultural produce from the lockdown that has been extended till 3 May, the former Rajya Sabha member said peasants should be provided with suitable agro-advisories to maintain good field conditions and plant health, including the needed precautions against pests and disease.

“This is important also for ensuring human health,” he said.