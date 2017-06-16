‘Farmers Need Stable Income, Not Loan Waiver,’ Says MS Swaminathan

Ninety-two-year-old MS Swaminathan is credited with developing high yielding varieties of wheat along with American plant scientist Norman Borlaug, which helped India curb shortage of grains in the 60s and feed its burgeoning population. He laments the absence of social protection measures that are driving farmers to the extreme in Mandsaur and elsewhere.

“Farming is a life-giving and not a life-taking enterprise, farmers’ death and suicide is very unfortunate. But those who commit suicide are driven to the extreme,” Swaminathan told The Quint. While six farmers were killed in police firing in Mandsaur on 6 June, five other farmer deaths have been reported since from the BJP-ruled state that had reported the highest growth rate of 11 percent among the states in 2015-16.

The current crisis in MP owes its origins to the fact that farmers are not getting due prices despite bumper produce. Food price disinflation with a steep fall in the price of vegetables added to the woes of marginal farmers.