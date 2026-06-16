Mrityu Bhoj: The Crushing Cost of Funeral Feasts on Bihar's Rural Families

As March begins, the scorching westerly winds, known locally as pachua, start to sweep across the Ganges floodplains in Bihar. The winter mist has been replaced by a blistering haze and the constant, gritty swirl of dust from the riverbanks.

In the narrow, sun-baked lanes of Lauhar Farna, a rural area in Bihar's Bhojpur district, this heat isn't just a seasonal shift. It's a reflection of the rising restlessness in the minds of those trapped between ancient social rituals and modern-day debt.

On a sweltering afternoon, 60-year-old Krishna Bind sits outside his mud hut, his back against the weathered wall, meticulously shaving bamboo strips.