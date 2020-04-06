14 MPs, Health Experts Come Together to Form COVID-19 Action Group
A group of 14 members of parliament belonging to different states and political parties, partners from venture capital funds, health and public policy organisations , and experts in health and policy, have come together to form a national COVID-19 Action group of parliamentarians which is called the ‘Parliamentarians with Innovators for India.’
The Action Group aims to build public spirit, mobilise capable teams across India who can work towards providing scalable solutions to the challenges faced in public health, economy, livelihoods, and other key areas.
The group further aims is to enable advanced and implementable projects focused on immediate public health response to COVID-19 in states across India, driven by entrepreneurs, academicians, companies, and other experts.
While the MPs will help the innovators in taking their solutions to their respective state governments and constituencies, the venture capital firms will take up effective solutions for funding and other support.
Meanwhile, the health and public policy organisations and experts will guide the entire selection process, help organise workshops for the group and for the audience who is following the action group.
